You could be neighbors with a billionaire.

Make sure you know these seven Tampa Bay residents on Forbes's "Richest in 2022" list, just in case you run into them in Publix.

Ronald Wanek, the St. Petersburg-based founder of Ashley Furniture.

Reported net worth: $5.5 billion

$5.5 billion His son, Todd, Ashley Furniture's CEO, also made the list at $3.4 billion.

Edward DeBartolo Jr., chairman and CEO of DeBartolo Holdings in Tampa and owner of a property development and investment firm, as well as the former owner of the San Francisco 49ers.

Reported net worth: $2.7 billion

Todd Christopher, a Clearwater-based entrepreneur who sold his hair care products company, Vogue International, to Johnson & Johnson in 2016.

Reported net worth: $3 billion

Kenneth Feld & family of Sarasota, owner of Feld Entertainment, the parent company of Disney on Ice, Monster Jam and other shows.

Reported net worth: $2.3 billion

Thomas James, of St. Petersburg, inherited and grew his fortune through Raymond James, which his father started in 1962. He stepped down as Raymond James' chairman in 2017, after 40 years of service.

Reported net worth: $2.1 billion

Robert Duggan, the Clearwater serial entrepreneur who became a billionaire when a biotech firm he invested in developed a cancer drug, Imbruvica.

Reported net worth: $2 billion

Worth considering: ProPublica reminds us that Forbes can only know so much about someone's actual wealth.