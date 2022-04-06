Jury selection starts in Florida's opioid suit against Walgreens

The latest battle in the war against the opioid crisis is happening in Pasco County.

Driving the news: Jury selection began Tuesday in New Port Richey for Florida's suit against Walgreens, per Fox 13.

Attorney General Ashley Moody plans to hold the company accountable for the role she says it played in bringing a deadly opioid epidemic to Florida.

Why it matters: After California, Florida reported the second-highest number of overdose deaths last year, at 7,200.

Florida accounts for 7.5% of all overdose deaths in the country.

The big picture: ​​Florida has already prevailed in several of these fights, winning more than $3 billion from other pharmaceutical companies.

Last week, the state settled for $870 million with defendants including CVS.

The money is supposed to go towards drug prevention measures and treatment and recovery services.

Between the lines: Moody details in court filings how a Walgreens drug distribution center sold 2.2 million pills to a single pharmacy in Hudson — a roughly six-month supply for each of Hudson's 12,000 residents.

She also accused the company of increasing drug orders by as much as 600%, including supplying one town of 3,000 people with 285,000 orders of oxycodone in a month.

The other side: Walgreens blamed doctors for ordering improper prescriptions, filing a third-party complaint in 2020 against Drs. John and Jane Doe, but that motion was struck down in July 2020.

What's next: Opening statements in the Walgreens case are set for Monday.