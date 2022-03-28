What $300K gets you in Tampa Bay

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The median home sales price in Tampa, St. Pete, and Clearwater was $360,000 in February, so Axios wanted to see what you can get below that price point.

Here's a comparison of three homes that recently sold for around $300K in different Tampa Bay neighborhoods.

Old Seminole Heights, Tampa; 2 beds, 1 bath; 704 square feet

Features: Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, granite counter and bar seating, in-unit washer and dyer, fully fenced-in backyard, new custom-built shed.

Asking price: $250,000.

Sold for: $298,500.

Listing agent: Lauren Swoboda.

Photo courtesy of Lauren Swoboda

Central Oak Park, St. Petersburg; 2 beds, 1 bath; 956 square feet

Features: Hardwood flooring, central air, glass-front cabinets, stainless steel appliances, exterior shed.

Asking price: $275,000.

Sold for: $310,000.

Listing agent: Tally and Ernie Figueredo.

Photo: Bredt Covitz Photography, courtesy of Tally and Ernie Figueredo

Lakewood Ranch; 3 beds, 3 baths; 1,388 square feet