What $300K gets you in Tampa Bay
The median home sales price in Tampa, St. Pete, and Clearwater was $360,000 in February, so Axios wanted to see what you can get below that price point.
Here's a comparison of three homes that recently sold for around $300K in different Tampa Bay neighborhoods.
5903 N. 15th St. — $298,500
Old Seminole Heights, Tampa; 2 beds, 1 bath; 704 square feet
- Features: Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, granite counter and bar seating, in-unit washer and dyer, fully fenced-in backyard, new custom-built shed.
- Asking price: $250,000.
- Sold for: $298,500.
- Listing agent: Lauren Swoboda.
4017 1st Ave. N. — $310,000
Central Oak Park, St. Petersburg; 2 beds, 1 bath; 956 square feet
- Features: Hardwood flooring, central air, glass-front cabinets, stainless steel appliances, exterior shed.
- Asking price: $275,000.
- Sold for: $310,000.
- Listing agent: Tally and Ernie Figueredo.
8939 White Sage Loop — $290,005
Lakewood Ranch; 3 beds, 3 baths; 1,388 square feet
- Features: Two-car garage, central heating and air.
- Asking price: $285,000.
- Sold for: $290,005.
- Listing agent: Karlinda Crippen.
- See more photos here.
More Tampa Bay stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.