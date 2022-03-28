1 hour ago - Real Estate

What $300K gets you in Tampa Bay

Maxwell Millington
Outside of home at 5903 N 15th St, Tampa, FL
Photo courtesy of Lauren Swoboda

The median home sales price in Tampa, St. Pete, and Clearwater was $360,000 in February, so Axios wanted to see what you can get below that price point.

Here's a comparison of three homes that recently sold for around $300K in different Tampa Bay neighborhoods.

5903 N. 15th St. — $298,500

Old Seminole Heights, Tampa; 2 beds, 1 bath; 704 square feet

  • Features: Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances, granite counter and bar seating, in-unit washer and dyer, fully fenced-in backyard, new custom-built shed.
  • Asking price: $250,000.
  • Sold for: $298,500.
  • Listing agent: Lauren Swoboda.
Outside of home at 5903 N 15th St, Tampa, FL
Photo courtesy of Lauren Swoboda
Kitchen area at 5903 N 15th St, Tampa, FL
Photo courtesy of Lauren Swoboda
Living room area at 5903 N 15th St, Tampa, FL
Photo courtesy of Lauren Swoboda
4017 1st Ave. N. — $310,000

Central Oak Park, St. Petersburg; 2 beds, 1 bath; 956 square feet

  • Features: Hardwood flooring, central air, glass-front cabinets, stainless steel appliances, exterior shed.
  • Asking price: $275,000.
  • Sold for: $310,000.
  • Listing agent: Tally and Ernie Figueredo.
Outside of home at 4017 1st Ave N, Saint Petersburg, FL
Photo: Bredt Covitz Photography, courtesy of Tally and Ernie Figueredo
Living room area at 4017 1st Ave N, Saint Petersburg, FL
Photo: Bredt Covitz Photography, courtesy of Tally and Ernie Figueredo
Kitchen area at 4017 1st Ave N, Saint Petersburg, FL
Photo: Bredt Covitz Photography, courtesy of Tally and Ernie Figueredo
8939 White Sage Loop — $290,005

Lakewood Ranch; 3 beds, 3 baths; 1,388 square feet

  • Features: Two-car garage, central heating and air.
  • Asking price: $285,000.
  • Sold for: $290,005.
  • Listing agent: Karlinda Crippen.
  • See more photos here.
