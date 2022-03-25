Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A St. Petersburg native is making history at the Oscars this year.

Driving the news: Mayor Ken Welch is co-hosting an Academy Awards watch party on Sunday to celebrate the show's producer, Will Packer.

Why it matters: Packer is leading the Academy's first all-Black producing team, a notable moment for a show that's been known as #OscarsSoWhite.

"There are young kids that will see that we're the producers of the Oscars and say, 'I can do that. 'If they can do it, I can do it," Packer told ABC7.

About him: Over the last 20 years, Packer, 47, has produced films including "Girls Trip" (2017), "Ride Along" (2014), "Straight Outta Compton" (2015), "Roots" (2016), and "Stomp the Yard" (2007).

If you go: Welch's Oscars viewing party will be at the Woodson African American Museum's legacy garden. Doors open at 7pm and Welch will deliver remarks at 7:45pm before the show begin at 8pm. Register here.