Screen Time: Tampa Pride's Carrie West talks tech

As the president of Tampa Pride, Carrie West is responsible for putting on the city's biggest, gayest celebration every year.

He took a break from planning this weekend's parade and festival to talk to us about how one of the area's greatest gay influencers interacts with tech.

Device of choice: Dell desktop. "I'm still old school."

First tap of the day: Email. "But first, I open up the windows and let my dog (Miss Delta Mae, an Australian Shepherd) out. While she goes outside, I make coffee and then I see what's happening in the world."

Go-to news source: MSNBC, the Tampa Bay Times, News Nation and ABC.

On rotation: Classic Rock. "Anything from Christopher Cross to Elton John."

Most-used app: "I don't have one. I use my phone strictly as a phone and I don't do too much else with it."