Florida legislative session ends with Sine Die celebration
Florida's legislative session wraps today with Sine Die, what is essentially a last day of school celebration for lawmakers.
- But instead of ripping up old homework and running through the halls, they'll be dropping hankies and sipping from solo cups to celebrate victories and mourn losses.
Catch up quick: This session had huge GOP wins, including a 15-week abortion ban, an election police force, immigration crackdown, the Parental Rights in Education Bill (aka "Don't Say Gay") and Stop WOKE.
- Plus, strawberry shortcake is now the official state dessert.
The bills that didn't make it: The controversial Lake Okeechobee management plan, parental control of school library books, online transparency, and the Free Speech of Health Care Practitioners Act.
- Go deeper: See Florida Politics' list of all the dead bills.
Fun fact: Lawmakers and lobbyists traditionally wear pink, red and white on Sine Die each year.
- Pink is in the likeness of the pink sports coat always worn on the last day of session by late insurance lobbyist Marvin Arrington. He died just before the end of the 2002 session.
- Red is for the solo cups lobbyists are known to sneak alcohol into for the celebrations.
- White is for the "hanky drop." Handkerchiefs are ceremonially dropped by the House and Senate sergeants at arms to mark the moment of session's end, a tradition that started in the 1920s when the chambers weren't visible to each other.
