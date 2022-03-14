Florida legislative session ends with Sine Die celebration

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Florida's legislative session wraps today with Sine Die, what is essentially a last day of school celebration for lawmakers.

But instead of ripping up old homework and running through the halls, they'll be dropping hankies and sipping from solo cups to celebrate victories and mourn losses.

Catch up quick: This session had huge GOP wins, including a 15-week abortion ban, an election police force, immigration crackdown, the Parental Rights in Education Bill (aka "Don't Say Gay") and Stop WOKE.

Plus, strawberry shortcake is now the official state dessert.

The bills that didn't make it: The controversial Lake Okeechobee management plan, parental control of school library books, online transparency, and the Free Speech of Health Care Practitioners Act.

Go deeper: See Florida Politics' list of all the dead bills.

Fun fact: Lawmakers and lobbyists traditionally wear pink, red and white on Sine Die each year.