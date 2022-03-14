11 mins ago - Politics

Florida legislative session ends with Sine Die celebration

Selene San Felice
Two men in suits shake hands while holding white handkerchiefs
House of Representatives Sergeant at Arms Russell Hosford and Senate Sergeant at Arms Damien Kelly shake hands before dropping their hankies on the last day of the 2021 Florida legislative session, known as sine die. Photo: Tori Lynn Schneider/Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Florida's legislative session wraps today with Sine Die, what is essentially a last day of school celebration for lawmakers.

  • But instead of ripping up old homework and running through the halls, they'll be dropping hankies and sipping from solo cups to celebrate victories and mourn losses.

Catch up quick: This session had huge GOP wins, including a 15-week abortion ban, an election police force, immigration crackdown, the Parental Rights in Education Bill (aka "Don't Say Gay") and Stop WOKE.

The bills that didn't make it: The controversial Lake Okeechobee management plan, parental control of school library books, online transparency, and the Free Speech of Health Care Practitioners Act.

  • Go deeper: See Florida Politics' list of all the dead bills.

Fun fact: Lawmakers and lobbyists traditionally wear pink, red and white on Sine Die each year.

  • Pink is in the likeness of the pink sports coat always worn on the last day of session by late insurance lobbyist Marvin Arrington. He died just before the end of the 2002 session.
  • Red is for the solo cups lobbyists are known to sneak alcohol into for the celebrations.
  • White is for the "hanky drop." Handkerchiefs are ceremonially dropped by the House and Senate sergeants at arms to mark the moment of session's end, a tradition that started in the 1920s when the chambers weren't visible to each other.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Tampa Bay stories

No stories could be found

Tampa Baypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more