3 cool Airbnbs within driving distance from Tampa Bay

Brianna Crane
A treehouse on a farm in Miami. Photo courtesy of Airbnb

Whether you're a Disney fanatic or prefer time off the grid, here are three unique Airbnb escapes, all under four hours driving distance from Tampa Bay.

1. Disney-themed house near Disney

If you're going to Disney, might as well go all in on the theme. This house, which sleeps 15, was made for family vacations.

  • Location: Kissimmee
  • Features: Themed rooms, pool, convenient location
  • Space: 15 guests, 7 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
  • Cost: $284+ per night
Disney-themed house near Disney
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
Disney-themed house near Disney
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
2. Renovated 1959 Airstream

If you're looking for a unique, reasonably priced stay, this outfitted Airstream might do the trick.

  • Location: Gainesville
  • Features: Fire pit, 10-minute drive to downtown, stocked with movies and board games
  • Space: 2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
  • Cost: $75+ per night
Renovated 1959 Airstream
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
3. Treehouse on a farm in Miami

Sometimes the Airbnb is the vacation. This one is a treehouse on a farm with goats, pigs, emus, roosters, parrots, tortoises, cats, eggs, honey and veggies.

  • Location: Miami
  • Features: Outdoor shower, adults only; sailing, kayaking and bicycle rental available for an extra fee
  • Space: 2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
  • Cost: $86+ per night
Treehouse on a farm in Miami
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
Treehouse on a farm in Miami bed
Photo courtesy of Airbnb
