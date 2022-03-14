3 cool Airbnbs within driving distance from Tampa Bay
Whether you're a Disney fanatic or prefer time off the grid, here are three unique Airbnb escapes, all under four hours driving distance from Tampa Bay.
1. Disney-themed house near Disney
If you're going to Disney, might as well go all in on the theme. This house, which sleeps 15, was made for family vacations.
- Location: Kissimmee
- Features: Themed rooms, pool, convenient location
- Space: 15 guests, 7 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Cost: $284+ per night
2. Renovated 1959 Airstream
If you're looking for a unique, reasonably priced stay, this outfitted Airstream might do the trick.
- Location: Gainesville
- Features: Fire pit, 10-minute drive to downtown, stocked with movies and board games
- Space: 2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
- Cost: $75+ per night
3. Treehouse on a farm in Miami
Sometimes the Airbnb is the vacation. This one is a treehouse on a farm with goats, pigs, emus, roosters, parrots, tortoises, cats, eggs, honey and veggies.
- Location: Miami
- Features: Outdoor shower, adults only; sailing, kayaking and bicycle rental available for an extra fee
- Space: 2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
- Cost: $86+ per night
