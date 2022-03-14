3 cool Airbnbs within driving distance from Tampa Bay

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Whether you're a Disney fanatic or prefer time off the grid, here are three unique Airbnb escapes, all under four hours driving distance from Tampa Bay.

If you're going to Disney, might as well go all in on the theme. This house, which sleeps 15, was made for family vacations.

Location: Kissimmee

Kissimmee Features: Themed rooms, pool, convenient location

Themed rooms, pool, convenient location Space: 15 guests, 7 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

15 guests, 7 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms Cost: $284+ per night

If you're looking for a unique, reasonably priced stay, this outfitted Airstream might do the trick.

Location: Gainesville

Gainesville Features: Fire pit, 10-minute drive to downtown, stocked with movies and board games

Fire pit, 10-minute drive to downtown, stocked with movies and board games Space: 2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Cost: $75+ per night

Sometimes the Airbnb is the vacation. This one is a treehouse on a farm with goats, pigs, emus, roosters, parrots, tortoises, cats, eggs, honey and veggies.

Location: Miami

Miami Features: Outdoor shower, adults only; sailing, kayaking and bicycle rental available for an extra fee

Outdoor shower, adults only; sailing, kayaking and bicycle rental available for an extra fee Space: 2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

2 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Cost: $86+ per night

