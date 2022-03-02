1 hour ago - Sports

Clearwater Paralympian going for third gold medal

Selene San Felice
Declan Farmer on the ice
Declan Farmer in action at the Pyeongchang 2018 Paralympic Games. Photo: Martin Rose/Getty Images

Like a true Champa Bay native, Declan Farmer is going for his third gold medal in a row.

What's happening: The 24-year-old sled hockey forward is in Beijing with Team USA.

  • He hits the ice Saturday in the USA vs Canada faceoff at 12:05am ET.

About him: Farmer, a bilateral amputee, started his sled hockey career at 9 years old in Clearwater. He made his first U.S. National Sled Hockey Team at 14 years old and assisted the team in winning gold at the Sochi Paralympic Games in 2014.

  • That year, he won the ESPY for Best Male Athlete.
  • This is his third Paralympic games. He holds two gold medals from each of the last two games.
