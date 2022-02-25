Black-owned businesses in Tampa Bay
For Black History Month, we're sharing some Black-owned businesses to support year-round in and around Tampa Bay.
Food
Rack City Ribz: Barbecue in Gibsonton
Shundra's Soul Smokehouse: Home of the "shut the hell up" mac and cheese in Tampa
Big John's Alabama BBQ: An East Tampa staple since 1968
Bruh Mans BBQ: Tampa-based food truck
Jazzy's BBQ: Retired Buccaneer Johnny Ray Smith and his wife, Pamela, former Bucs cheerleader, opened the restaurant in October of 1996, naming it after their daughter, Jasmine.
Sims Smoked Barbecue and Seafood: Smoking meat and seafood in Seffner.
Blue Flame Southern Restaurant & Lounge: A Tampa Southern soul food restaurant dishing out buffet-style pork chops, fried and baked chicken, ribs and oxtails with sides like mac and cheese, collard greens and cabbage
Burnz Restaurant Bar & Grill: Authentic Caribbean, Latin and classic soul food and craft cocktails in Tampa
Kay's Kitchen: Chicago-style cuisines in Tampa, from fried chicken to catfish
Ladies of the Sea: A Tampa family-owned seafood restaurant
M&R Cafe: The Rumlin family serves Southern cuisine Friday through Sunday at this walk-up spot in Seminole Heights
Ke’Miyah's Tea: A Tampa-based online loose leaf tea company specializing in natural remedies for relaxation
Coffee Speaks N Tea Talks: A Tampa coffee shop that also hosts events like Jazz under the Stars and displays artwork for sale from local artists
Thee Burger Spot: Tampa's Joe Hillis is the brains behind all their unique burger combinations
Muffhens Bakery: A gluten-free, top 12 allergy-friendly, and vegan bakery specializing in yummy muffins in Lakeland
Mango's Cafe and Specialty Store: A Caribbean and soul cafe, store and catering company in Temple Terrace
Fashion and home goods
African Extravaganza: Authentic African clothing, accessories and decorations
Everything Ariel Boucor: An assortment of women's clothing, shoes and accessories along with home decor
Timari Candle Collection: An all-natural Tampa-based home fragrance company
Treble and Flame Candle Company: 100% soy candles with a QR code linked to a custom-curated playlist, from R&B to Afrobeats to '90s hip-hop
Closet of Classe: A women's resale fashion and apparel store that buys and sells sizes XS-2X with 90% of their items selling for $15 or less.
Tribe X by Rico: A street fashion brand that seeks to spark discussion on race, religion, and economics through their products with the motto "Embrace All Cultures"
NYELLA: A Tampa-based online store that offers stylish clothes for women, owned and operated by 23-year old Nyolie Saint-Phard. She decided to start NYELLA after graduating from fashion school in New York City.
MMuah Styles: A Tampa-based online boutique with clothing that allows women to express themselves boldly and colorfully
My Bliss Fit Co: Fashionable workout sets for women
Hair and skincare
Kimmie Kutz: Haircuts and grooming for adults and kids by Kymya Hoskins in Brandon
CurlyCoilyTresses: A Tampa-based natural hair care brand
Destiny & Light Hair and Makeup Group: On-site wedding hair and makeup services, specializing in both traditional mineral and cream makeup as well as airbrush makeup. Haitian/Dominican duo Priscilla Marie Charite and her husband Brown Charit also have a salon.
The Signature Jazz Barber Lounge: Tampa owner Jarryd Dollard treats guests as exclusive artists who create their own signature look
Shear Utopia Unisex Salon: Tampa barber Koko specializes in "the big chop"
Kutz By Skeet: Fresh fades for all in Tampa
La Bella Barber: "A gentleman's cut with a lady's touch" in Tampa
Rather Unique Barbershop: Family barber shop in Riverview
Miracles in Motion: Tampa barber shop owned by Elivs Crooks
GCuts Barber Lounge: Tampa barber specializing in the laser sharp "G Beard"
Fade in Full: Kenny, owner of the Tampa barbershop, also offers house calls and after-hours cuts
Shear Excellence Hair Academy: Schooling cosmetologists, nail techs and barbers in Tampa and Valrico for 20 years
Caribbean Mystique Spa: An island-inspired spa in Tampa
My Shade & Texture: A "beauty bar for naturalistas" in Tampa
LB Beauty: African black soap body wash, bath soaks, shea sugar scrubs and 24K gold rose lip oil. Traci Landers started LB Beauty out of her home in St. Petersburg because she had a passion to make all-natural cruelty-free beauty products.
Fitness
Slammer Tennis World: A family-owned business offering classes for all age groups with the goal of teaching the community about tennis and living a healthy life
Fit.Unbound: Fitness training and nutrition planning based in Tampa
Legacy Athletics: A training facility offering coaching, a sports performance camp and volleyball team in Tampa
Dreama Big Dreama: Dance classes and lessons as well as personal training from choreographer and trainer Dreama Davidson
T1N Fitness Studio: Group training, personal training and nutritional coaching in Brandon
Apex Performance: A Tampa gym offering personal training, nutrition coaching, group classes and boxing
OnCuE Dance Co: Dance fitness classes in Brandon
Ultimate Stomping Ground: Specializes in sports-specific training, speed training, and weight loss in Pinellas County
Flava Fitness Studio: Dance fitness classes in Tampa
MoRocx Physique Fitness: Tampa fitness trainer
Meeyogi Wellness Lounge: A hybrid space for all things wellness, beauty and art in Tampa
Raise the Bar Fitness Center: Gym and holistic sanctuary in Tampa
Vast Sports Performance: Private and group sports strength and speed training in Tampa
Health care
3 Gems Birth Services: Full spectrum doula services by St. Petersburg native Courtney West
The Millennial Midwife: Courtney Julien LM, CPM based out of Labor of Love Birth Center of Tampa
Health Matters Pharmacy: One-on-one patient care, delivery, and over-the-counter medications owned by Dr. Vondalyn Wright in East Tampa
Renewed Vision Wellness Center: Virtual life coaching and holistic wellness services from Tampa Bay and Texas since 2021
Tampa Bay Masks: A personal protective equipment (PPE) supplier company owned by Ben Walker
Concierge Healthcare Training Services & Consultants: Health and safety training for businesses, individuals and families — raises awareness on heart health education and the importance of knowing CPR in minority communities. Based in Brandon with mobile services.
Services
Bricks & Bubbles: Sara and Shane Jones run this full-service janitorial company, which offers custodial services from floor care to special event services to disinfecting.
Creative Kidz Learning Academy Preschool: A Gibsonton preschool
CWworks: A janitorial service from Michael Wiggs and Cecil Coleman offering commercial, residential and disinfecting services
Epic Sleepover: Sleepover Specialists will help you choose a theme, deliver and style tents (indoors or outdoors), and remove the tents the next day. They provide a range of themes for all genders to help you plan your next birthday party, sleepover party, movie night or any occasion.
Ithra Tech Support: Provides IT services to small- and medium-sized businesses across industries like nonprofit, law, finance and general contractors along with unlimited help desk support and cyber security protection and training
Kingdom Seminars: A business specializing in a number of coaching services, including finances, human services and mental health
Love Logan Productions: A celebrity and entertainment publicist with 15 years of experience working at Bad Boy Entertainment, Warner Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment and ABC-NBC
New Tampa Party Rentals: Rents party equipment like tables, chairs and tents
NFM Lending: Mortgage loan officer Anna Ferjuste works with prospective home buyers
Spartan Group Realty: Owner and Army veteran Renee Thompson focuses on residential and commercial real estate around Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. Her team is highly experienced in military relocation.
Elite TV Mounting: Professional TV mounting services and electrical work by Tampa-based Stanton Haynes and his twin sons
Renee Scott Insurance: An independent insurance agency offering auto, home, flood, and commercial insurance products
Trmster: A hair-booking website that connects clients to local barbers, offers product reviews, tutorials, best practices on maintaining natural hair and tips on beard grooming
Elevated Imagery: An FAA Part 107 certified aerial drone company specializing in construction pre-bid job site inspection, surveying, mapping and asset management as well as aerial photography for real estate
Road 2 Realty: Tampa-based realtor Ashley Smith
Realty with Royce: Tampa-based realtor Royce Williams
Booze and Bubbles: Elevating your party-drink experience with either an eco-friendly and stylish tap truck or their signature champagne walls
Best Richardson African Diaspora Literature & Culture Museum: A non-profit independent, veteran and woman-owned museum and bookstore in St. Augustine with educational artifacts and information on African Diaspora literary and cultural history.
More Tampa Bay stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.