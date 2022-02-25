Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

For Black History Month, we're sharing some Black-owned businesses to support year-round in and around Tampa Bay.

Food

Rack City Ribz: Barbecue in Gibsonton

Shundra's Soul Smokehouse: Home of the "shut the hell up" mac and cheese in Tampa

Big John's Alabama BBQ: An East Tampa staple since 1968

Bruh Mans BBQ: Tampa-based food truck

Jazzy's BBQ: Retired Buccaneer Johnny Ray Smith and his wife, Pamela, former Bucs cheerleader, opened the restaurant in October of 1996, naming it after their daughter, Jasmine.

Sims Smoked Barbecue and Seafood: Smoking meat and seafood in Seffner.

Blue Flame Southern Restaurant & Lounge: A Tampa Southern soul food restaurant dishing out buffet-style pork chops, fried and baked chicken, ribs and oxtails with sides like mac and cheese, collard greens and cabbage

Burnz Restaurant Bar & Grill: Authentic Caribbean, Latin and classic soul food and craft cocktails in Tampa

Kay's Kitchen: Chicago-style cuisines in Tampa, from fried chicken to catfish

Ladies of the Sea: A Tampa family-owned seafood restaurant

M&R Cafe: The Rumlin family serves Southern cuisine Friday through Sunday at this walk-up spot in Seminole Heights

Ke’Miyah's Tea: A Tampa-based online loose leaf tea company specializing in natural remedies for relaxation

Coffee Speaks N Tea Talks: A Tampa coffee shop that also hosts events like Jazz under the Stars and displays artwork for sale from local artists

Thee Burger Spot: Tampa's Joe Hillis is the brains behind all their unique burger combinations

Muffhens Bakery: A gluten-free, top 12 allergy-friendly, and vegan bakery specializing in yummy muffins in Lakeland

Mango's Cafe and Specialty Store: A Caribbean and soul cafe, store and catering company in Temple Terrace

Fashion and home goods

African Extravaganza: Authentic African clothing, accessories and decorations

Everything Ariel Boucor: An assortment of women's clothing, shoes and accessories along with home decor

Timari Candle Collection: An all-natural Tampa-based home fragrance company

Treble and Flame Candle Company: 100% soy candles with a QR code linked to a custom-curated playlist, from R&B to Afrobeats to '90s hip-hop

Closet of Classe: A women's resale fashion and apparel store that buys and sells sizes XS-2X with 90% of their items selling for $15 or less.

Tribe X by Rico: A street fashion brand that seeks to spark discussion on race, religion, and economics through their products with the motto "Embrace All Cultures"

NYELLA: A Tampa-based online store that offers stylish clothes for women, owned and operated by 23-year old Nyolie Saint-Phard. She decided to start NYELLA after graduating from fashion school in New York City. ⁣

MMuah Styles: A Tampa-based online boutique with clothing that allows women to express themselves boldly and colorfully

My Bliss Fit Co: Fashionable workout sets for women

Hair and skincare

Kimmie Kutz: Haircuts and grooming for adults and kids by ​​Kymya Hoskins in Brandon

CurlyCoilyTresses: A Tampa-based natural hair care brand

Destiny & Light Hair and Makeup Group: On-site wedding hair and makeup services, specializing in both traditional mineral and cream makeup as well as airbrush makeup. Haitian/Dominican duo Priscilla Marie Charite and her husband Brown Charit also have a salon.

The Signature Jazz Barber Lounge: Tampa owner Jarryd Dollard treats guests as exclusive artists who create their own signature look

Shear Utopia Unisex Salon: Tampa barber Koko specializes in "the big chop"

Kutz By Skeet: Fresh fades for all in Tampa

La Bella Barber: "A gentleman's cut with a lady's touch" in Tampa

Rather Unique Barbershop: Family barber shop in Riverview

Miracles in Motion: Tampa barber shop owned by Elivs Crooks

GCuts Barber Lounge: Tampa barber specializing in the laser sharp "G Beard"

Fade in Full: Kenny, owner of the Tampa barbershop, also offers house calls and after-hours cuts

Shear Excellence Hair Academy: Schooling cosmetologists, nail techs and barbers in Tampa and Valrico for 20 years

Caribbean Mystique Spa: An island-inspired spa in Tampa

My Shade & Texture: A "beauty bar for naturalistas" in Tampa

LB Beauty: African black soap body wash, bath soaks, shea sugar scrubs and 24K gold rose lip oil. Traci Landers started LB Beauty out of her home in St. Petersburg because she had a passion to make all-natural cruelty-free beauty products.

Fitness

Slammer Tennis World: A family-owned business offering classes for all age groups with the goal of teaching the community about tennis and living a healthy life

Fit.Unbound: Fitness training and nutrition planning based in Tampa

Legacy Athletics: A training facility offering coaching, a sports performance camp and volleyball team in Tampa

Dreama Big Dreama: Dance classes and lessons as well as personal training from choreographer and trainer Dreama Davidson

T1N Fitness Studio: Group training, personal training and nutritional coaching in Brandon

Apex Performance: A Tampa gym offering personal training, nutrition coaching, group classes and boxing

OnCuE Dance Co: Dance fitness classes in Brandon

Ultimate Stomping Ground: Specializes in sports-specific training, speed training, and weight loss in Pinellas County

Flava Fitness Studio: Dance fitness classes in Tampa

MoRocx Physique Fitness: Tampa fitness trainer

Meeyogi Wellness Lounge: A hybrid space for all things wellness, beauty and art in Tampa

Raise the Bar Fitness Center: Gym and holistic sanctuary in Tampa

Vast Sports Performance: Private and group sports strength and speed training in Tampa

Health care

3 Gems Birth Services: Full spectrum doula services by St. Petersburg native Courtney West

The Millennial Midwife: Courtney Julien LM, CPM based out of Labor of Love Birth Center of Tampa

Health Matters Pharmacy: One-on-one patient care, delivery, and over-the-counter medications owned by Dr. Vondalyn Wright in East Tampa⁣

Renewed Vision Wellness Center: Virtual life coaching and holistic wellness services from Tampa Bay and Texas since 2021

Tampa Bay Masks: A personal protective equipment (PPE) supplier company owned by Ben Walker

Concierge Healthcare Training Services & Consultants: Health and safety training for businesses, individuals and families — raises awareness on heart health education and the importance of knowing CPR in minority communities. Based in Brandon with mobile services.

Services

Bricks & Bubbles: Sara and Shane Jones run this full-service janitorial company, which offers custodial services from floor care to special event services to disinfecting.

Creative Kidz Learning Academy Preschool: A Gibsonton preschool

CWworks: A janitorial service from Michael Wiggs and Cecil Coleman offering commercial, residential and disinfecting services

Epic Sleepover: Sleepover Specialists will help you choose a theme, deliver and style tents (indoors or outdoors), and remove the tents the next day. They provide a range of themes for all genders to help you plan your next birthday party, sleepover party, movie night or any occasion.

Ithra Tech Support: Provides IT services to small- and medium-sized businesses across industries like nonprofit, law, finance and general contractors along with unlimited help desk support and cyber security protection and training

Kingdom Seminars: A business specializing in a number of coaching services, including finances, human services and mental health

Love Logan Productions: A celebrity and entertainment publicist with 15 years of experience working at Bad Boy Entertainment, Warner Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment and ABC-NBC

New Tampa Party Rentals: Rents party equipment like tables, chairs and tents

NFM Lending: Mortgage loan officer Anna Ferjuste works with prospective home buyers

Spartan Group Realty: Owner and Army veteran Renee Thompson focuses on residential and commercial real estate around Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. Her team is highly experienced in military relocation.

Elite TV Mounting: Professional TV mounting services and electrical work by Tampa-based Stanton Haynes and his twin sons

Renee Scott Insurance: An independent insurance agency offering auto, home, flood, and commercial insurance products

Trmster: A hair-booking website that connects clients to local barbers, offers product reviews, tutorials, best practices on maintaining natural hair and tips on beard grooming

Elevated Imagery: An FAA Part 107 certified aerial drone company specializing in construction pre-bid job site inspection, surveying, mapping and asset management as well as aerial photography for real estate

Road 2 Realty: Tampa-based realtor Ashley Smith

Realty with Royce: Tampa-based realtor Royce Williams

Booze and Bubbles: Elevating your party-drink experience with either an eco-friendly and stylish tap truck or their signature champagne walls

Best Richardson African Diaspora Literature & Culture Museum: A non-profit independent, veteran and woman-owned museum and bookstore in St. Augustine with educational artifacts and information on African Diaspora literary and cultural history.