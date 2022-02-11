10 mins ago - Things to Do

Feb. 11-13: What to do this weekend

Selene San Felice
Flip flops made out of chocolate
A pair of chocolate flip flops. Photo: Leonard Ortiz/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

Bradenton Area River Regatta: The Manatee County tradition returns for a day of high-speed water sports and powerboat races on the Manatee River. Plus, live music and family fun in both Bradenton and Palmetto with a local food festival, stunt dog, daredevil shows and a fireworks show over the river to end the day.

  • Saturday 10am-10pm. Regatta takes place on both sides of the Manatee River, in Bradenton and Palmetto, near the Green Bridge. Free!

Tampa Bay Chocolate Festival: Both sweet and savory chocolate dishes will be served at this food truck extravaganza.

  • Saturday 1-9pm at Egypt Shriners in Tampa. Free!

Bark in the Park: A family and dog-friendly festival featuring live music, food trucks, beer, adoptables, doggie costume contests and a one-mile stroll along the Hillsborough River.

  • Saturday 11am-4pm at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park. Free!

Fran Capo: The world's fastest-talking woman is doing a Valentines-themed comedy and motivational stand-up performance.

