Feb. 11-13: What to do this weekend
Bradenton Area River Regatta: The Manatee County tradition returns for a day of high-speed water sports and powerboat races on the Manatee River. Plus, live music and family fun in both Bradenton and Palmetto with a local food festival, stunt dog, daredevil shows and a fireworks show over the river to end the day.
- Saturday 10am-10pm. Regatta takes place on both sides of the Manatee River, in Bradenton and Palmetto, near the Green Bridge. Free!
Tampa Bay Chocolate Festival: Both sweet and savory chocolate dishes will be served at this food truck extravaganza.
- Saturday 1-9pm at Egypt Shriners in Tampa. Free!
Bark in the Park: A family and dog-friendly festival featuring live music, food trucks, beer, adoptables, doggie costume contests and a one-mile stroll along the Hillsborough River.
- Saturday 11am-4pm at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park. Free!
Fran Capo: The world's fastest-talking woman is doing a Valentines-themed comedy and motivational stand-up performance.
- Saturday 7pm at the Welcome OM Center in Spring Hill. $25. Reservations required.
- If you can't make it, Fran passed along this 47-second Valentine's Day videogram!
More Tampa Bay stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.