5 cool Valentine's Day dates in Tampa Bay

If you haven't already, now's the time to plan something special for your Valentine. Here are a few ideas to get you started.

1. Have a romantic meal at Rose Bar

This romantic spot still has seatings available Valentine's Day weekend.

Best for: foodies

Book here

2. Take a sunset cruise

Party vibe: Try the floating tiki hut

Try the floating tiki hut
Affordable option: Do a sunset cruise for $18 a person

Luxe: Consider a private charter

3. Play tourist for a day with ResortPass

Spend the day lounging by a resort pool. Options range from $10-$75 for one day pass.

Best for: couples who want a staycation.

See options here

4. Do the themed scavenger hunt at the Fairgrounds in St. Pete

If you want to celebrate early, explore the Fairgrounds, which features the work of 60+ artists. Tickets are $27 each.

Best for: those looking for something out-of-the-box

Book here

5. Visit The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art and Bayfront Gardens

The museum is free on Mondays, so grab lunch and stroll around for an affordable, romantic date.