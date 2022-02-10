5 cool Valentine's Day dates in Tampa Bay
If you haven't already, now's the time to plan something special for your Valentine. Here are a few ideas to get you started.
1. Have a romantic meal at Rose Bar
This romantic spot still has seatings available Valentine's Day weekend.
- Best for: foodies
- Book here
2. Take a sunset cruise
- Party vibe: Try the floating tiki hut
- Affordable option: Do a sunset cruise for $18 a person
- Luxe: Consider a private charter
3. Play tourist for a day with ResortPass
Spend the day lounging by a resort pool. Options range from $10-$75 for one day pass.
- Best for: couples who want a staycation.
- See options here
4. Do the themed scavenger hunt at the Fairgrounds in St. Pete
If you want to celebrate early, explore the Fairgrounds, which features the work of 60+ artists. Tickets are $27 each.
- Best for: those looking for something out-of-the-box
- Book here
5. Visit The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art and Bayfront Gardens
The museum is free on Mondays, so grab lunch and stroll around for an affordable, romantic date.
- Best for: couples who love an activity
- Purchase additional tours and see other happenings here
More Tampa Bay stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.