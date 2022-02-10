1 hour ago - Things to Do

5 cool Valentine's Day dates in Tampa Bay

Brianna Crane
Illustration of a heart with an arrow through it. The tip of the arrow is the Axios A logo.
Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

If you haven't already, now's the time to plan something special for your Valentine. Here are a few ideas to get you started.

1. Have a romantic meal at Rose Bar

This romantic spot still has seatings available Valentine's Day weekend.

  • Best for: foodies
  • Book here

2. Take a sunset cruise

3. Play tourist for a day with ResortPass

Spend the day lounging by a resort pool. Options range from $10-$75 for one day pass.

  • Best for: couples who want a staycation.
  • See options here

4. Do the themed scavenger hunt at the Fairgrounds in St. Pete

If you want to celebrate early, explore the Fairgrounds, which features the work of 60+ artists. Tickets are $27 each.

  • Best for: those looking for something out-of-the-box
  • Book here

5. Visit The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art and Bayfront Gardens

The museum is free on Mondays, so grab lunch and stroll around for an affordable, romantic date.

  • Best for: couples who love an activity
  • Purchase additional tours and see other happenings here
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Tampa Bay stories

No stories could be found

Tampa Baypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more