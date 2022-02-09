Timpano's brunch lineup is mostly for the 'gram

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Timpano in Tampa reopened for brunch last weekend after starting dinner service again in November, so I figured I'd take one for the team and try it.

What I wanted: The meal I've been drooling over since Timpano reopened this year, the Parm To Table Macaroni Experience. It's house-made bucatini and pesto that's prepared tableside in a giant wheel of parmesan cheese.

But, but, but: They were all out by noon on Sunday.

What I got: The Molten Tiramisu French Toast, which is fried espresso brioche filled with coffee cannoli cream and topped with cocoa nibs.

As you can see, it was super pretty to look at and fun to watch the cannoli cream ooze out. But it wasn't quite as tasty as I thought it might be. The espresso flavor was buried in all the sugar.

I tried dipping a piece of the fried brioche in the maple syrup and instantly got a cavity.

The bottom line: Much like the entire Timpano experience, this dish is mostly for the 'gram. I won't be satisfied until I get my cheese wheel.