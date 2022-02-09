Timpano's brunch lineup is mostly for the 'gram
Timpano in Tampa reopened for brunch last weekend after starting dinner service again in November, so I figured I'd take one for the team and try it.
What I wanted: The meal I've been drooling over since Timpano reopened this year, the Parm To Table Macaroni Experience. It's house-made bucatini and pesto that's prepared tableside in a giant wheel of parmesan cheese.
- But, but, but: They were all out by noon on Sunday.
What I got: The Molten Tiramisu French Toast, which is fried espresso brioche filled with coffee cannoli cream and topped with cocoa nibs.
- As you can see, it was super pretty to look at and fun to watch the cannoli cream ooze out. But it wasn't quite as tasty as I thought it might be. The espresso flavor was buried in all the sugar.
- I tried dipping a piece of the fried brioche in the maple syrup and instantly got a cavity.
The bottom line: Much like the entire Timpano experience, this dish is mostly for the 'gram. I won't be satisfied until I get my cheese wheel.
