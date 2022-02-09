43 mins ago - Food and Drink

Timpano's brunch lineup is mostly for the 'gram

Selene San Felice
Fried french toast sits on a plate with a side of syrup
The Molten Tiramisu French Toast at Timpano looks great, but tastes just ok. Photo: Selene San Felice/Axios

Timpano in Tampa reopened for brunch last weekend after starting dinner service again in November, so I figured I'd take one for the team and try it.

What I wanted: The meal I've been drooling over since Timpano reopened this year, the Parm To Table Macaroni Experience. It's house-made bucatini and pesto that's prepared tableside in a giant wheel of parmesan cheese.

  • But, but, but: They were all out by noon on Sunday.

What I got: The Molten Tiramisu French Toast, which is fried espresso brioche filled with coffee cannoli cream and topped with cocoa nibs.

  • As you can see, it was super pretty to look at and fun to watch the cannoli cream ooze out. But it wasn't quite as tasty as I thought it might be. The espresso flavor was buried in all the sugar.
  • I tried dipping a piece of the fried brioche in the maple syrup and instantly got a cavity.

The bottom line: Much like the entire Timpano experience, this dish is mostly for the 'gram. I won't be satisfied until I get my cheese wheel.

