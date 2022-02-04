Things to do this weekend

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Photo: Suzanne Williamson, Sunshift Yellow Blue Yellow, 2020

🌅 The Language of Light: A new exhibition at the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts in Tampa features photos from our friend Suzanne Williamson that highlight Tampa Bay's shores just before and at sunrise.

Runs today through April 3. $8-10.

🍿 "Black Love" movie series: Tampa Theatre will screen four classic films this month focusing on African American relationships. This weekend:

"Love & Basketball," at 3pm Saturday, followed by a discussion with ​​Tampa director of parks & recreation Sherisha Hills and Mayor Jane Castor.

After "Love Jones" at 3pm Sunday, show your ticket stubs at 7th & Grove any time in February for 20% off dinner for two.

$10 tickets. $7 for members.

🐕 Puppy Love: The Pet Fashion Show, with a runway featuring adopted pet alumni from the Pet Pal Animal Shelter, all dressed in upcycled fashions from Sallee and wigs from Such a Punk Pet Wigs.