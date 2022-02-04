Things to do this weekend

1 hour ago - Things to Do

Photo: Suzanne Williamson, Sunshift Yellow Blue Yellow, 2020
Photo: Suzanne Williamson, Sunshift Yellow Blue Yellow, 2020

🌅 The Language of Light: A new exhibition at the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts in Tampa features photos from our friend Suzanne Williamson that highlight Tampa Bay's shores just before and at sunrise.

  • Runs today through April 3. $8-10.

🍿 "Black Love" movie series: Tampa Theatre will screen four classic films this month focusing on African American relationships. This weekend:

  • "Love & Basketball," at 3pm Saturday, followed by a discussion with ​​Tampa director of parks & recreation Sherisha Hills and Mayor Jane Castor.
  • After "Love Jones" at 3pm Sunday, show your ticket stubs at 7th & Grove any time in February for 20% off dinner for two.
  • $10 tickets. $7 for members.

🐕 Puppy Love: The Pet Fashion Show, with a runway featuring adopted pet alumni from the Pet Pal Animal Shelter, all dressed in upcycled fashions from Sallee and wigs from Such a Punk Pet Wigs.

  • Sunday, 3-8pm at Studios at 5663 in Pinellas Park. Well-behaved and leashed dogs welcome. $20, benefitting PetPal Animal Shelter.
