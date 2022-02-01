Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Panel discussion: Join local artists and historians in a discussion about Sarasota's Black history and vibrant present.

Feb. 12, 10am-12pm at SPAACES. Free!

Central Avenue West Walking Tour: See what was once known as Tampa's "Black Wall Street" in a tour led by the Tampa Bay History Center's curator of Black history, Fred Hearns.

Sunday, 3-4:30pm at St.Paul A.M.E. Church in Tampa. Free with registration!

St. Petersburg Bike Tour: Local historian Josette Green leads a five-mile loop touring sites where Black history was made since the city's beginning. Ends with lunch at Chief's Creole Cafe.

Every other Saturday starting Feb. 26. 9am-1pm. Free!

