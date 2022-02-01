49 mins ago - Things to Do

How to celebrate Black History Month

Panel discussion: Join local artists and historians in a discussion about Sarasota's Black history and vibrant present.

  • Feb. 12, 10am-12pm at SPAACES. Free!

Central Avenue West Walking Tour: See what was once known as Tampa's "Black Wall Street" in a tour led by the Tampa Bay History Center's curator of Black history, Fred Hearns.

St. Petersburg Bike Tour: Local historian Josette Green leads a five-mile loop touring sites where Black history was made since the city's beginning. Ends with lunch at Chief's Creole Cafe.

  • Every other Saturday starting Feb. 26. 9am-1pm. Free!

Go deeper: Check out more Black History Month events at WTSP and Sarasota Magazine.

