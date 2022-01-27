Artery-clogging Florida State Fair food lineup drops

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Cardiologists, rejoice! The new lineup of artery-clogging foods at the Florida State Fair dropped this week.

Above, the Donut Dog: A homemade Long John doughnut wrapping a grilled all-beef hot dog topped with applewood bacon, all of it drizzled with icing on top.

Other menu additions include funnel cake tacos, poutine sundae and something called Hog Trof.

You've got two weeks to get ready: the fair runs Feb. 10-21.