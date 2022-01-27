Artery-clogging Florida State Fair food lineup drops
Cardiologists, rejoice! The new lineup of artery-clogging foods at the Florida State Fair dropped this week.
Above, the Donut Dog: A homemade Long John doughnut wrapping a grilled all-beef hot dog topped with applewood bacon, all of it drizzled with icing on top.
- Other menu additions include funnel cake tacos, poutine sundae and something called Hog Trof.
You've got two weeks to get ready: the fair runs Feb. 10-21.
