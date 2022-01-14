Things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay

🎡 Sarasota Winter Carnival: Enjoy games, rides, festival foods and tons of family-friendly fun.

Tonight 5-11pm, Saturday 12-11pm, Sunday 12-10pm and Monday 12-8pm at The Mall at University Town Center. Entry and parking are free, ride tickets extra.

Plus: A Beer & Burger festival next door, 12-8pm Saturday. $15.

🎭 Summer: The Donna Summer Musical: It's your last weekend for the story of how Donna Summer risked it all to break barriers and become a music icon, to the tune of more than 20 of her hits.

8pm tonight, 2pm and 8pm Saturday, 2pm and 7:30pm Sunday at the Straz Center in Tampa. Tickets start at $39.

🍰 Thank You For Being A Friend: A Salute to Betty White: Celebrate what would have been White's 100th birthday weekend with "Golden Girls" trivia, a costume contest, and of course, cheesecake.