Screen Time with "Selling Tampa" star Rena Frazier
After Rena Frazier of "Selling Tampa" gave us tips on how to navigate the hot housing market, we began to wonder how an influencer like her interacts with tech.
- 🤳 Device of choice: iPhone XS.
- 👇 First tap of the day: The Calm app. "I try and start with a meditation each morning."
- 🗞 Go-to news source: "Tampa Bay Times locally, then I go through Twitter and different news feeds for national news."
- 🎧 Podcast of Choice: "Unf*ck your brain." "I love that one. And I just recently did a podcast for 'She Did That' with Renae Bluitt. That's about how Black women entrepreneurs have paved their way and are living life on their own terms."
- 🎶 On rotation: Alicia Keys' new album, "KEYS."
- 📚 Reading list: "The Afro-minimalist's Guide to Living with Less" by Christine Platt and "Raise Your Game: High Performance Secrets from the Best of the Best" by Alan Stein Jr.
