1 hour ago - Politics

Florida Republicans propose abortion ban

Selene San Felice
State Sen. Kelly Stargel answers questions during a legislative session on Tuesday in Tallahassee.
State Sen. Kelli Stargel answers reporters' questions during a legislative session on Tuesday in Tallahassee. Photo: Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP

Republican lawmakers in Florida are once again fighting to ban abortion.

What's happening: Sen. Kelli Stargel (R-Lakeland) and Rep. Erin Grall (R-Vero Beach) filed Senate Bill 146 and House Bill 5 on Tuesday, the first day of the Florida legislature.

  • Both would ban doctors from giving abortions after 15 weeks unless the health of the patient is at risk, or if there is a "fatal fetal abnormality."
  • Abortion providers would be required to document the number of pregnancies terminated by medications and submit a report to the Agency for Health Care Administration monthly.

Why it matters: The proposed laws already have momentum with Republican House Speaker Chris Sprowls and Senate President Wilton Simpson (R-Trilby).

  • Sprowls also put Grall and Rep. Colleen Burton (R-Lakeland) in charge of his chamber's abortion legislation efforts, per the Tampa Bay Times.

The other side: Florida Democrats are saying, "Be ready to fight."

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Tampa Bay stories

No stories could be found

Tampa Baypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Tampa Bay.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more