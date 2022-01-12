Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Republican lawmakers in Florida are once again fighting to ban abortion.

What's happening: Sen. Kelli Stargel (R-Lakeland) and Rep. Erin Grall (R-Vero Beach) filed Senate Bill 146 and House Bill 5 on Tuesday, the first day of the Florida legislature.

Both would ban doctors from giving abortions after 15 weeks unless the health of the patient is at risk, or if there is a "fatal fetal abnormality."

Abortion providers would be required to document the number of pregnancies terminated by medications and submit a report to the Agency for Health Care Administration monthly.

Why it matters: The proposed laws already have momentum with Republican House Speaker Chris Sprowls and Senate President Wilton Simpson (R-Trilby).

Sprowls also put Grall and Rep. Colleen Burton (R-Lakeland) in charge of his chamber's abortion legislation efforts, per the Tampa Bay Times.

The other side: Florida Democrats are saying, "Be ready to fight."