Ken Welch is officially St. Petersburg's first Black mayor, and he's ready to start tearing down boundaries.

What's happening: In his acceptance speech Thursday, Welch recalled his days as a student in the last segregated classes at Melrose Elementary and how it felt to revisit students at that school as the city's mayor-elect.

"That's a story of progress," Welch said.

What he's saying: "Yes, this election is historic. But our goal is not to simply make history — rather we must work together to make a difference … Our collective vision will define what progress looks like for our entire city."

Point of intrigue: Welch was also the city's first mayor to be inaugurated via livestream after he tested positive for coronavirus earlier in the week.

Welch was sworn-in outside his home with Judge Michael J. Andrews presiding, and his daughter Kenya Welch holding the bible for the swearing-in ceremony.

What we're watching: Welch's first move on the Trop redevelopment, since outgoing mayor Rick Kriseman picked a developer on one of his last days in office.

First order of business: Welch started off by appointing Stephanie Owens as deputy mayor and chief of policy, Janelle Irwin Taylor as communication director, Tom Greene as the interim city administrator and Doyle Walsh as senior advisor.