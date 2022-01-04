Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Gov. Ron DeSantis returned to the public eye with his first press conference in nearly three weeks on Monday.

What's happening: DeSantis and Florida surgeon general Joseph Ladapo spoke at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale on their fight for more monoclonal antibody treatments — when antibodies are administered to help fight a COVID infection.

DeSantis' stance on masks and shutdowns didn't change over the holidays. He stood firm that things will remain the same in Florida despite Omicron variant surges.

State of testing: In response to demands for more COVID testing from critics like Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, DeSantis said the federal government has total control over the test supply.

"They promised hundreds of millions of tests. I don't know when that's coming, if it will come," DeSantis said. "If we had the capacity to buy some, we would have bought some."

Meanwhile, Ladapo is supposed to release guidance soon on testing with what DeSantis called a "test if you have a reason" focus.