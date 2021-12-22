Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

👋 Hello Floridians. Worth Sparkman from Axios Northwest Arkansas dropping in to help you deal with all the Razorback fans you'll see showing up over the next week to watch the Outback Bowl.

Appreciate you hosting us. We understand more than 6,000 tickets have sold through the Razorback office here, but that doesn't account for the secondary market.

We apologize in advance. If we win, you may lose a goalpost. Or two.

How to spot a Razorback fan:

😄 They're grinning from ear to ear because they haven't been to a bowl game since the Belk Bowl in 2016 against Virginia Tech.

🗣 Women, men, children, dogs, cats and small babies are all doing the Hog call non-stop (Wooooooooo. Pig. Sooie!)

🐗 The dead giveaway: They're wearing a hog somewhere on their body.

How to get on their good side:

🍻 Buy 'em a beer. A local brew is nice, but nothing too fancy.

👏 Tell them: "Great comeback, y'all!"

🍤 Direct them to the best seafood joint you know.

👎 Don't mention Houston Nutt, Bobby Petrino or Jeff Long.

How to deal with an unruly Razorback fan:

🍻 Buy 'em a beer. Something cheap.

🐗 Ask them to show you how to call those hogs. (Wooooooooo. Pig. Sooie!)

👍 Mention Houston Nutt, Bobby Petrino or Jeff Long.

If you go: The game against Penn State is noon on Saturday at Raymond James Stadium or on ESPN2.