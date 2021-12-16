Florida state universities employee salaries
FSU extended head football coach Mike Norvell's lucrative contract for a year a week after UF poached former Louisiana-Lafayette coach Billy Napier with a starting salary of $7.1 million, making him the highest-paid public employee in Florida.
- Napier technically negotiated the contract with Florida's University Athletic Association Inc., a quasi-public nonprofit organization, the Miami Herald reports.
💰 All this money got us curious to see how coaches stack up against the highest paid professors in the university system.
