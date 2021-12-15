Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Honey, I'm going to the store. Do we need anything besides thousands and thousands of bananas?

What's happening: Instacart released its 2021 Delivered report on the most popular grocery items in cities around America and Tampa Bay had some pretty interesting trends.

🌱 State of veg: Tampa ordered more plant-based meat than 74% of the country. ​​St. Petersburg ordered 88% more.

🥂 NYE: Tampa and St. Pete's most ordered alcohol for New Year's Eve was Cabernet Sauvignon, while Bradenton, Sarasota and Lakeland went with light lager.

🍌 That's bananas: Tampa ordered enough bananas to create a stack as high as 1,997 Epcot Spaceship Earths.

😥 You ok? Sarasota's most ordered grocery was Sauvignon Blanc.

Unlike most cities where products with the biggest popularity spikes leading up to Valentine's day were things like fresh cut roses and balloons, Tarpon Springs' most popular orders leading up to Valentine's day were … spaghetti, pasta and cat litter.

📬 See any weird shopping trends in your town? Click around the report and let us know.