The Voice's Jeremy Rosado is home for Christmas

After cracking the top 10 on "The Voice" this season, Christian singer Jeremy Rosado is back in Tampa and ready to keep singing.

State of play: Rosado, a member of Kelly Clarkson's team on the NBC show, was eliminated earlier this month.

"As much as I wanted two more weeks on the show to get to the finale, I couldn't have asked for better timing. It's my favorite time of the year and I get to be with my family," Rosado tells Axios.

Flashback: Rosado, a Tampa resident, made his small-screen premiere as a top 13 contestant on "American Idol" in 2012. He then served as the worship leader for Free Life Chapel in Lakeland and later Crossing Church in Tampa before settling in Reliant Family Church.

Last year, he put out a record called "You."

What's next: He's headed to Nashville in the new year, hoping to sign a record deal.

"What is already coming for me right now is ten times what happened to me during 'Idol.' I'm so thankful," Rosado said.

"I've been fighting for this Christian market for a long time. ... It's tough to catch a break. ... I needed The Voice to give me a chance."

Where to see him: Rosado is playing a Christmas-themed welcome home show at Reliant on Thursday and Friday.