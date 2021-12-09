Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: CDC; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

The Omicron variant has hit Tampa Bay.

What's happening: After Florida's first known Omicron coronavirus case was reported in St. Lucie County on Monday, the state's second case was identified at James A. Haley Veterans Hospital in Tampa on Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Why it matters: Omicron, labeled a variant of concern by the World Health Organization after being identified by scientists in South Africa last month, has forced vaccine makers to reassess the effectiveness of their vaccines.

Pfizer and BioNTech said Wednesday that two doses of their COVID-19 vaccine were significantly less effective at neutralizing the Omicron variant in early lab tests, but a three-dose regimen was more effective.

State of play: 84% of Florida adults have received one coronavirus vaccine dose, while 24% have gotten all three recommended doses.