Michelle Yepez is all about putting people before dollar signs.

State of play: Yepez was named director of development last month for Tampa Bay Watch, a nonprofit focused on fostering a healthy Tampa Bay watershed.

She oversees the organization's corporate and community philanthropy initiatives through growth in fundraising, donor relations and collaborations.

We asked for her best advice on finessing a major deal. When the stakes are high, how do you bring two sides together?