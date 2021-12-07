Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The overflowing craft beer scene in Tampa Bay is hopping up even more business.

State of play: Clearwater-based Big Storm Brewing Co. announced its purchase of Bradenton-based Darwin Brewing Co. yesterday, which has been making culinary-inspired beer for about 10 years.

"It is our plan to take the next year to methodically find a new home for Darwin that will allow the brand to find some of its original roots regarding a culinary experience," Big Storm co-owner L.J. Govoni said in the announcement.

Context: Big Storm expanded into Central Florida with a brewpub in downtown Orlando last month and is set to open its fifth Florida location, an 11,000-square-foot taproom and restaurant in Ybor City, early next year.

🍻 More money moves: Sarasota-based Calusa Brewing spent $2.4 million on a bigger space, Business Observer Florida reports.