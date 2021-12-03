37 mins ago - Things to Do
Things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay
Selene San Felice
Maura Losch/Axios

🏛 Museum pro tips: A Bank of America card gets you free entry to participating museums around Tampa Bay and the U.S. the first weekend of each month — AKA this weekend.

🎶 Uke It Out Fest: Hear everything from reggae and bluegrass to Americana and rock on ukes at this two-night festival. Plus ukulele lessons, a Muddy Waters of the Ukulele contest, an open mic and a Beatles and Tom Petty jam.

  • Friday 7-11:30pm at New World Brewery in Tampa and Saturday 4-10pm at Cage Brewing in St. Pete.
  • $17 advance or $20 at the door. Kids 12 and under free. Vaccination or negative COVID-19 test required.

🎄 Downtown Sarasota Holiday Parade: Sarasota's premier kickoff to the holiday season. The 25th annual parade begins at Main Street and U.S. 301 and ends at J.D. Hamel Park.

  • Saturday at 7pm. Free!

🎨 ArtJones: Grab a map and see some art in this self-guided tour, show and sale of original artwork in Gulfport.

  • Saturday 10am-5pm and Sunday 11am-4pm. Free!

🚤 Holiday Boat Parade: Celebrate 20 years of work restoring the ecology of the Hillsborough River with a light parade hosted by the Sierra Club and Friends of the Hillsborough River.

  • Sunday at 6pm at Lowry Park, going upriver to Sulphur Springs.
  • Free to watch and free for any type of watercraft abiding by the event's safety rules that registers in advance.
  • Riverfront residents are encouraged to decorate docks.
