Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Get your IG on at Fairgrounds St. Pete

Fairgrounds St. Pete, a permanent and interactive installation involving a slew of artists, has been open since early September and deserves a visit, writes Ben's daughter Asher, who visited this weekend.

Fairgrounds' exhibits are housed in about a dozen rooms which resemble a funky, trippy neon-lit Florida roadside motel.

Why it matters: The exhibits were created in collaboration with 60 local artists like Ashley Cantero, Kayla Moon and Alex Kaufman.

Visitors can press buttons and pump pedals and are welcome to touch almost any part of the exhibit. Expect to spend a few hours.

The bottom line: It also provides perfect backgrounds for some really cool Instas.