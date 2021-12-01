1 hour ago - Things to Do
Get your IG on at Fairgrounds St. Pete
Selene San Felice
"Skunk Ape Shares Lima Beans with Martian," a diorama from Calan Ree of St. Petersburg, at Fairgrounds St. Pete.
Photo: Asher Montgomery/Axios

Fairgrounds St. Pete, a permanent and interactive installation involving a slew of artists, has been open since early September and deserves a visit, writes Ben's daughter Asher, who visited this weekend.

  • Fairgrounds' exhibits are housed in about a dozen rooms which resemble a funky, trippy neon-lit Florida roadside motel.

Why it matters: The exhibits were created in collaboration with 60 local artists like Ashley Cantero, Kayla Moon and Alex Kaufman.

  • Visitors can press buttons and pump pedals and are welcome to touch almost any part of the exhibit. Expect to spend a few hours.

The bottom line: It also provides perfect backgrounds for some really cool Instas.

