Charles Moose, who led sniper manhunt, dies in Palm Harbor

The man who led the task force to capture the D.C. snipers has died.

What happened: Charles Moose, formerly the chief of Montgomery County Police in Maryland, died in his Palm Harbor home on Nov. 26, per the Washington Post. He was 68.

His wife, Sandy Moose, posted on Facebook that he died while "watching football and sitting in his recliner," but the family did not cite a cause of death.

Why it matters: Moose is known for leading the three-week manhunt for the snipers who killed 10 people in the Washington D.C. area in 2002.

He was Portland, Oregon's first Black police chief, serving from 1993-1999 before moving to Maryland.

Moose resigned from the department soon after the manhunt amid controversy over payments for the book he wrote about the investigation. He also talked about the case on national talk shows before the snipers had gone to trial.

What they're saying: "His leadership style, the way that he really strongly believed in it, he personified it. It did change a lot of us. He changed the culture," former Portland Police Bureau chief Derrick Foxworth told KGW8.