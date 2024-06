Three San Francisco bars made it onto Esquire's 2024 Best Bars in America list.

Why it matters: Despite the doom loop narrative, our bars and restaurants are regularly landing on top publications' "Best of" lists.

Two other SF bars were named North America's 50 Best Bars just this month.

We were also labeled one of the country's most "food-forward" cities last fall.

Here's what stood out to Esquire:

Dawn Club has an illuminated back bar in the downtown area and offers live jazz every night.

Drink recommendation: The Hot Seven.

Golden Sardine is a wine bar in North Beach that hosts poetry readings.

Drink recommendation: Riesling (Barrel X by Peter Lauer).

Starlite is on the 21st floor of Union Square's Beacon Grand Hotel and is known for its nightlife and packed dance floors.