Two establishments of our own have snagged spots on the list of North America's 50 Best Bars. Why it matters: True Laurel and Pacific Cocktail Haven are the only San Francisco bars named in the annual ranking of bar experiences, which are selected based on votes by anonymous bar industry experts from the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.

Driving the news: True Laurel, based in the Mission District, came in at No. 30 with a range of drinks that incorporate local flora and more.

Pacific Cocktail Haven, located near Union Square was listed at No. 38 and is known for its use of Asian Pacific ingredients, such as pandan, ube and nori.

Zoom in: True Laurel also earned the list's Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award for its holistic approach to using renewable sources and reducing the carbon footprint.