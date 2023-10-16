Data: Datassential; Chart: Axios Visuals

San Francisco is the country's most "food-forward" city, according to one ranking by food consultancy group Datassential.

Datassential ranked 158 U.S. cities based on the breadth and variety of their restaurants, and residents' interest in and awareness of a wide array of foods.

California cities dominated the top of the list — including slight curveballs like San Diego and Monterey.

Yes, but: This doesn't necessarily mean San Francisco has the best food — just that it has the greatest diversity of cuisines, lots of "emerging" foods, and plenty of residents who seek out gustatory novelty.

Methodology: Datassential tracks 1.4 million places that serve food in the U.S. — 680,000 of which are restaurants — and maintains a large database of menus.

It ranks a city's food scene based on the diversity of cuisines served in local restaurants.

Zoom in: Another big factor was "how often earlier-stage [food] trends showed up at local restaurants, highlighting that a particular city was responsible for giving life to new food trends," Datassential said in its report.

The other side: Other rankings have reached different conclusions.

U.S. News and World Report's rankings, for example, looked for ethnic diversity, "distinctive cultural fare" and "hometown dishes you won't find anywhere else in the world."

It gave the top honor to New Orleans while San Francisco came in fifth place.

What's next: Trending items and ingredients you can expect to see in food-forward cities?