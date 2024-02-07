1 hour ago - News
How much it costs to attend the Super Bowl
Super Bowl LVIII resale tickets are selling for an average $11,559, according to the most recent data from SeatGeek.
By the numbers: The current "get-in" price is about $5,800 on SeatGeek.
- Last year, the average cost for a ticket to the big game was $8,907, CBS Sports reports.
Between the lines: California, home of the San Francisco 49ers, accounts for 27% of resale tickets purchased.
- The Kansas City Chiefs' home state of Missouri didn't make it into the top five, but its neighbor Kansas did with 7% of sales.
- Rounding out the top five are Texas (13%), Nevada (10%) and Florida (5%).
Zoom out: The most expensive ticket is around $22,000.
What's next: The Super Bowl, where the 49ers and Chiefs will face off, kicks off at 6:30pm Sunday on CBS.
