New Netflix show chronicles Stanford study on vegan diets

The flatbread served at plant-based restaurant Wildseed as seen in San Francisco on Oct. 22, 2019. Photo: Carlos Avila Gonzalez/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

A new show chronicles a study by Stanford researchers that aimed to compare the impacts of plant-based diets without the variable of genetics.

They did so by recruiting more than 20 pairs of identical twins and placing one on a vegan diet while the other ate an omnivore diet.

Details: Netflix's four-episode series, titled "You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment," follows four sets of twins for the eight weeks of the experiment, which found that a plant-based diet resulted in many health benefits, including reduced cholesterol, increased healthy gut bacteria, decreased inflammation and decreased insulin.

How it happened: The twins ate meals supplied by the researchers in the first four weeks before transitioning to cooking their own meals.

Both diets contained plenty of vegetables, whole grains and fruits but avoided sugars and refined starches.

The vegan diet was entirely plant-based with no meat or animal products, while the omnivore diet incorporated chicken, fish, eggs, cheese, dairy and other animal-sourced foods.

In just two months, the twins on the vegan diet displayed an increase in their life expectancy, a reduction in dangerous fat and a lower risk of heart disease, according to vitals taken by the researchers.

Of note: One pair of twins might be familiar faces to San Francisco residents — chefs Pam and Wendy Drew, who run the catering company Amawele's South African Kitchen.

After the show shot to the No. 3 most-streamed spot in the U.S. last weekend, they became local celebrities.

The Drews, who grew up in South Africa, have reported cutting their meat consumption in half and adding more plant-based dishes to their catering business since participating in the study.

The bottom line: "This suggests that anyone who chooses a vegan diet can improve their long-term health in two months," Christopher Gardner, a professor in the Stanford Prevention Research Center who provided dietary advice to participants during the study, said in a news release.