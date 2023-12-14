​​The executive director of San Francisco's Office of Transgender Initiatives (OTI), who helped spearhead Mayor London Breed's plan to end trans homelessness by 2027, will leave his post Friday.

Why it matters: During his tenure, Pau Crego focused on economic stability for trans people — who face disproportionately high rates of homelessness and poverty — and on gender inclusion policies for the city and county.

His departure after six years comes as the city looks to safeguard trans rights against nationwide attacks. Several community leaders say his absence could widen gaps between trans residents and the government depending on the timeline for hiring his successor.

What's next: Crego, a trans and nonbinary immigrant from Spain, stayed mum on his next move but said he planned to remain involved in advocacy.

The City Administrator's Office will lead the search for his successor.

How it happened: The OTI was established in 2017. Crego joined as director of policy that year and was promoted to deputy director in 2019.

He served as acting executive director in 2021 before Breed appointed him to the role permanently in April 2022.

He was a "thought-partner and mentor to the Trans leaders and non-profits navigating the intricacies of city bureaucracy," JM Jaffe, executive director of Lyon-Martin Community Health Services, said in an emailed statement to Axios.

Details: Crego told Axios on Wednesday that his goal was to make San Francisco a safer place by institutionalizing equity.

What he's saying: "This was an amazing opportunity to make change within a government system, especially given the fact that … government has not always served our best interests," he told Axios.

Yes, but: Crego told Axios that community partners have faced threats of violence, including bomb threats. The city has also come under fire for its guaranteed income program for trans San Franciscans.