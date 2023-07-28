A homeless encampment in downtown San Francisco as seen on April, 14, 2022. Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

San Francisco has one of the highest homelessness rates in the country, according to a new analysis of 16 peer jurisdictions by the San Francisco controller.

State of play: Oakland, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Berkeley had (in that order) the highest counts of people experiencing homelessness per 100,000 residents in 2022.

These four cities also had higher rates of unsheltered homelessness compared to other cities of similar size.

"Most jurisdictions on the West Coast saw increases in total homelessness between 2019 and 2022, while many East Coast jurisdictions reported decreasing total homelessness," per the report.

By the numbers: In 2022, San Francisco had 298 temporary shelter beds per 100,000 residents, less than the average of 361 per 100,000 residents.

That same year, an estimated 8% of people experiencing homelessness in the city identified as being in families that included children under age 18 — much lower than the average of 23%.

But the city also had an estimated 13% of persons experiencing homelessness who identified as youth, above the average of 9%.

Of note: San Francisco and Berkeley both reported a decrease in overall homelessness (3% and 5%, respectively) from 2019 to 2022 even though most other California jurisdictions recorded increases.

The big picture: The city has rolled out several new affordable housing initiatives this year. A nonprofit is also piloting a new guaranteed basic income program that advocates say could make a dent in the crisis.