A protester carries an "Affordable Housing Now!" sign during a demonstration outside the Alphabet Inc. annual shareholders meeting in Sunnyvale on June 19, 2019. Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Google's pledge to construct 15,000 new homes at a range of income levels across the Bay Area could face new hurdles now that the company has cut ties with its developer. Why it matters: Google committed to an ambitious ​​$1 billion project in 2019 to help address the Bay Area's housing crisis. Construction on the project had been expected to begin in the 2026 fiscal year.

Driving the news: Google and Australian construction company Lendlease announced earlier this month a mutual end to development agreements for four districts in San Jose (Downtown West), Sunnyvale (Moffett Park) and Mountain View (Middlefield Park and North Bayshore).

Both organizations determined that "the existing agreements are no longer mutually beneficial given current market conditions," according to Lendlease.

The move comes after waves of mass layoffs in the tech sector, including three rounds of cuts at Google since September.

What they're saying: Google is "looking at a variety of options to move our development projects forward and deliver on our housing commitment," senior director of development Alexa Arena said in a written statement to Axios.

State of play: The company is working with local governments to rezone $750 million worth of Google land. The partnership with Lendlease paved the way for the construction of up to 8,900 units in Mountain View and 4,000 in San Jose.

Ending the agreement won't impact Google's project timeline, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said in a written statement to Axios. It "simply gives them the flexibility needed to get the best possible developers on the project," Mahan added.

"Google has expressed its commitment to continue building housing in the Bay Area," Mountain View spokesperson Brian Babcock said in a written statement to Axios.

Yes, but: It's now unclear if the project will move along its expected timeline — or even at a fast enough pace. State regulators have ordered the Bay Area to build more than 440,000 new homes by 2031.

The big picture: Big Tech companies in the Bay have jumped into the fight against homelessness in recent years amid scrutiny of their role in driving up housing prices.