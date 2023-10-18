Data: Center for American Progress Action Fund analysis of Gun Violence Archive data; Note: Based on 2021 population estimates. Gun homicide data as of Aug. 31, 2023; Chart: Axios Visuals

San Francisco's rate of firearm-related homicides has almost doubled since 2015, according to an analysis by the left-leaning Center for American Progress Action Fund provided exclusively to Axios.

By the numbers: There were a recorded 2.8 firearm-related homicides per 100,000 people in 2015. That figure jumped to over 5 in 2017 but generally stayed below 4 until 2020; since then, it's ticked up steadily to 4.7 in 2021 and 4.9 in 2022.

That trend is expected to continue — San Francisco's police chief reported in April that gun violence in the city was already up 6% compared to last year.

Of note: California has recorded an increase in mass shootings in recent years.

Two occurred in San Francisco within the same weekend earlier this year.

Zoom out: The cities with the highest firearm homicide rates are still clustered in the South, generally in red states with less restrictive gun laws, the analysis shows.

The report, which used data from the Gun Violence Archive on the 300 most populous U.S. cities, concludes there's a distinct gap between urban firearm homicide rates in blue states — which tend to have stronger gun safety laws — and those in red states.

Yes, but: Gun homicide rates were higher overall in blue cities — as defined by the mayor's party affiliation — than in red ones.

The big picture: There's a growing push to treat gun violence as a public health crisis, including New Mexico's controversial use of a public health order to ban open and concealed carry.