How Wells Fargo is dominating AI transformation

Banks in America, including San Francisco-based Wells Fargo, are winning a global race to transform banking into an AI-first industry, according to a new report from banking data provider Evident.

Why it matters: AI ventures can help a bank set itself apart with new products and processes.

What's happening: Top banks are using AI to be more competitive in markets — such as high-frequency trading and payments — and to improve performance in fields ranging from fraud detection to marketing.

Some are actively investing in AI startups, from incubation to scaling — sometimes aiming to generate client returns, other times looking for their own direct access to AI innovations.

The banks analyzed by Evident employ more than 650 AI researchers, making them key players in the fight for talent.

By the numbers: North American banks published 80% of all bank AI research and made 60% of all bank AI-related investments in 2022, while filing 99% of all AI-related bank patents in 2021.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is leading the field in research, Capital One is leading in patents, and Wells Fargo is leading in investments.

Zoom in: Wells Fargo, based in the AI capital of the country, has deployed several AI-powered tools in the past few years, including virtual assistant Fargo and its Customer Engagement Engine (CEE).

CEE relies on modeling and adaptive machine learning to identify customer signals in real-time conversations and offer tailored service-related messaging.

An open-source data science platform is also in the works.

Of note: Wells Fargo has endorsed the Biden administration's AI Bill of Rights, which aims to prioritize safe and effective use of AI.

What they're saying: "Just like every other industry, financial services will see a significant disruption in how we build products and services we offer," Swarup Pogalur, Wells Fargo's head of digital and AI capabilities engineering, said in a June update that laid out the bank's AI plans.