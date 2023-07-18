Vacant storefronts have become commonplace in San Francisco, but a new grant program aims to help reverse that trend.

Driving the news: Mayor London Breed on Monday announced the city's Office of Economic and Workforce Development (OEWD) will provide $4 million in grants to help small-business owners obtain new commercial leases and train entrepreneurs on a variety of topics, including financial management and business development.

Why it matters: San Francisco is still trying to recover from the pandemic's effect on business closures, office vacancies and dwindling foot traffic in downtown.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco Bay Area saw a lower rate of new business applications last year than it did in 2021.

Details: Small businesses can apply to receive up to $25,000 for their first storefront or up to $50,000 to expand to an additional location.

Entrepreneurs interested in business training can apply for grants between $5,000 to $50,000.

Context: Last January, the city began taxing property owners and commercial tenants in 32 districts throughout the city for having vacant storefronts.

Retail vacancies occur when "a property owner or landlord fails to actively market a vacant retail storefront to viable commercial tenants and/or to offer the property at a reasonable rate," per the law.

There are about 2,800 vacant property parcels in the city subject to the commercial vacancy tax, according to San Francisco's tax collector.

What they're saying: Breed, in a press release, said the grants are part of the city's strategy to fill vacant storefronts, revitalize San Francisco's economy and "bring energy to our merchant corridors."