The San Francisco Bay Area saw a lower rate of new business applications last year than it did in 2021.

Why it matters: New business applications are an important measure of an area's perceived economic health. If many people are trying to start new companies in a given city, it's a sign that they're bullish on the area's prospects.

The word "startup" tends to evoke buzzy Silicon Valley tech ventures. But young companies of all stripes, from stores and restaurants to software and manufacturing firms, play a big economic role.

Driving the news: Nearly 13 new business applications per 1,000 residents were filed across the San Francisco metro area in 2022, new U.S. Census Bureau and IRS data show.

That's down 9% from 2021, which recorded almost 14 per 1,000 residents.

from 2021, which recorded almost 14 per 1,000 residents. New applications totaled a little over 57,000 across the region last year.

Between the lines: While the Bay Area remains a draw for startups and tech innovators, San Francisco itself has been embroiled in a "doom loop" narrative in recent months amid a rising number of restaurants, companies and retail stores leaving the city.

San Francisco's office vacancy rate increased slightly to 31.6% in the second quarter of 2023, according to a new report from real estate and investment firm CBRE Group.

But demand for office space has also seen an uptick, led by venture-capital-backed companies that include several AI companies, the report noted.

The big picture: Just over 5 million new business applications were filed nationwide in 2022, or about 15 for every 1,000 residents.

That's down about 6.6% from 2021, when nearly 5.4 million applications were filed nationwide, or about 16 for every 1,000 residents.

Miami/Fort Lauderdale/West Palm Beach (40.9) took the top spot for major metro areas as ranked by new business applications per 1,000 residents in 2022.

Of note: Many of the hottest spots for new business applications also have booming populations.

That makes sense, as economic growth and population increases tend to go hand in hand.

Yes, but: A filed application is no guarantee of a healthy, thriving business to follow — but at the very least it's a sign of economic optimism.

What to watch: San Francisco is showing signs of stability, the city's chief economist, Ted Egan, told the San Francisco Chronicle earlier this month.