San Francisco Bay Area has some of the most satisfied workers in U.S.

The San Francisco Bay Area ranks sixth on Glassdoor's list of the top 25 cities with the most satisfied workers.

Why it matters: Despite platitudes about San Francisco's "doom loop," Glassdoor's data shows the city and the Bay Area at large are still great places to work.

How it works: Glassdoor's methodology analyzed the average company ratings for workers by metropolitan area to rank the top cities for workers in the country.

Glassdoor only included metro areas with at least 1,000 Glassdoor reviews from current or former employees between January 2022 through April 23, 2023.

By the numbers: San Francisco's average overall company rating was 3.81 with an average annual salary of $108,426, based on data collected by Glassdoor.

Zoom out: Provo, Utah, took the top spot with an average rating of 3.94, while San Jose (No. 2) was the only other Northern California city that made the list.