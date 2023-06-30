The worst times to travel for the Fourth of July

Expect delays whether you're traveling by car or by plane for the Fourth of July weekend.

What's happening: Nearly 51 million people in the United States are projected to travel over the extended Fourth of July weekend, according to AAA.

Why it matters: That's the highest number on record for Americans traveling by car and air over the Independence Day holiday.

This year’s projection surpasses the previous July 4th weekend record set in 2019 of 49 million travelers.

What's happening: In the Bay Area, AAA projects a peak congestion period Friday at noon, when it anticipates a trip from San Francisco to Sacramento taking 2 hours and 18 minutes, about 48% longer than normal.

Generally speaking, the best times to travel by car are in the morning or after 6pm, according to INRIX, which provides transportation data and analysis.

Meanwhile, Friday is expected to be the busiest day of the holiday weekend at San Francisco International Airport, Doug Yakel, a spokesperson with the airport, told Axios San Francisco.

SFO expects about 155,000 passengers traveling in and out of the airport Friday, representing about 90% of what the airport saw during this time in 2019.

Between Friday and July 4th, SFO expects about 735,000 passengers in total.

Be smart: Unless you've gone all-electric, you're going to need gas if you're hitting the road.

The average cost of regular gas in the San Francisco Bay Area is about $4.85/gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Yes, but: GasBuddy has a handy tool to track down some of the cheapest gas in the area. In San Francisco proper, the cheapest gas is $4.39/gallon at Marathon Gas in the Richmond, per GasBuddy.

What's next: If you get stuck at the airport, be on the lookout for the Wag Brigade, a group of therapy animals designed to make air travel suck just a little bit less.