How to protect yourself against job scams

Employment scams are on the rise as industries grapple with the latest round of layoffs, experts warn.

Why it matters: Tech companies cut more jobs in the Bay Area during the first five months of 2023 than in all of 2022, leaving over 16,000 people unemployed, per a Mercury News analysis. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has issued several alerts in recent months warning job seekers against scams amid the sector's widespread layoffs.

State of play: Employment scams have become the second biggest online scams in the nation, according to the Better Business Bureau. The FTC reported that victims of business and job opportunity scams lost $367 million in 2022, almost 76% more than in 2021.

A recent survey by SurveyMonkey and PasswordManager.com found that 1 in 3 job seekers say they were tricked into applying and/or interviewing for a fake job.

Almost 40% say they've come across scam job postings, and 8 in 10 who reported encountering a fake job scam said they applied and/or interviewed for the job without realizing it.

15% had their personal information stolen, while 9% said scammers stole money from them.

Low-income and immigrant communities are particularly vulnerable, according to San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu.

How it works: Employment fraud can take many forms, but it often looks like imposing a fee to apply for a job or a background screening, requiring your Social Security number or financial information and conducting interviews via messaging.

A 22-year-old college graduate went viral on TikTok last fall after sharing how she fell victim to what's known as a fake check scam. Believing she'd secured a job with Waymo after applying on LinkedIn, she was told she'd have to buy her own laptop and work phone upfront and get reimbursed for it later.

"If you're asked for money, walk away," the FTC said in a January notice.

What they're saying: "Scammers have gone so far as to conduct phone or video interviews with applicants ... Those fake interviews, of course, go amazingly well, leaving the candidate excited about landing a coveted job," Daniel Farber Huang, cybersecurity consultant with PasswordManager.com, said in a written statement.

Chiu, who has filed lawsuits against several businesses for allegedly perpetrating scams, encourages people who fall victim to contact his office — even if they feel embarrassed or think it's their fault.

Scammers will go to great lengths to get what they want and that's not on you, he noted.

To avoid falling victim, make sure to confirm the legitimacy of a prospective employer by looking up the company online and calling its HR department using the number on its website.