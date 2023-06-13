Record number of media job cuts so far in 2023

Data: Challenger, Grey and Christmas Inc.; Chart: Axios Visuals; Chart: Axios Visuals

The media industry has announced at least 17,436 job cuts so far this year, marking the highest year-to-date level of cuts on record, according to a new report from Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

Why it matters: The level of cuts is worse than at the outset of the pandemic in 2020, when 16,750 job cuts were announced through May.

Zoom out: The news industry is facing huge constraints due to a slowdown in the ad market, debt from consolidation and subscription fatigue.

Broadcast, digital and print news outlets have collectively announced 1,972 job cuts so far this year, surpassing the 1,808 cuts announced in all of 2022.

Driving the news: In the past week, several media companies have announced job cuts.

Athletic announced Monday it's laying off roughly 20 people, or ~4% of its journalists.

DotLA, a tech news site, laid off all seven of its editorial staffers.

Los Angeles Times said it would cut 74 newsroom staffers.

Morning Consult, a D.C.-based polling firm, cut its newsroom and laid off seven staffers.

Between the lines: Huge levels of cuts are giving way to more union conflicts, putting pressure on media bosses.

Fred Ryan, longtime media executive and political adviser, will leave his position as publisher of the Washington Post after nine years, he told staff Monday.

The Post, a source said, has roughly 2.5 million subscribers, which is down from 3 million during the Trump era. The newspaper received major backlash from newsroom employees surrounding its layoffs early this year.

