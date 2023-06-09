Bay Area weekend guide: June 9-11

With a slate of arts festivals and Pride events lined up for June, it's hard to choose what to attend. Here are a few to check out this weekend.

PRINCESS with Gigi Goode

Hang out with Gigi Goode, drag queen extraordinaire and runner-up on the 12th season of "RuPaul's Drag Race," at Oasis at 10pm on Saturday. The show will include a disco dance party, drag performances and more. Tickets are $25-$45.

San Francisco Symphony

The San Francisco Symphony presents the opera "Adriana Mater" at Davies Symphony Hall on Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 2pm. The opera explores the relationship between a mother and her son as they navigate threats of violence. Tickets are $35–$165.

Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon

The annual triathlon kicks off Sunday with participants swimming 1.5 miles from Alcatraz Island to the shores of the St. Francis Yacht Club, biking 18 miles and running eight miles through the trails of the Golden Gate Recreational Area.

The event also features a Fitness Festival and Expo on Saturday and Sunday at Marina Green.

Black Panther Party Legacy Tour