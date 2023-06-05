Members of the LGBTQ community say the remembrance of Pride Month's roots in protest is more pertinent than ever this year with attacks on LGBTQ rights — especially transgender rights — flaring up all across the nation.

Pride Month traces its origins to the Stonewall Riots on June 28, 1969, when police raided a queer bar in New York City and faced an unprecedented movement of resistance led by trans activists.

A year later, San Francisco held its first Pride celebration to commemorate the uprising, holding a march on Polk Street as well as a "gay-in" picnic in Golden Gate Park.

This year, San Francisco's Pride weekend takes place June 24-25, with the annual parade starting at 10:30am on June 25. The event, which is expected to draw up to 1 million attendees, is one of dozens slated for the month of June.

Frameline47

The annual San Francisco International LGBTQ+ Film Festival returns for its 47th year of queer cinema at the Castro Theatre and other historic theaters June 14-24.

Fresh Meat Festival

The production featuring an array of queer and trans performances will be in person for the first time in three years, with different programs spread out across June 14-18 at Z Space in San Francisco.

Trans March

San Francisco's annual Trans March is set for June 23 in the Castro. The 20-year-old celebration harkens back to the Compton's Cafeteria Riot, which took place in 1966 when trans women fought back against police harassment at a popular queer restaurant.

Dyke March

The 31st annual Dyke March, which kicks off June 24 at 5pm and weaves through the Castro, serves as a "call to action" this year, according to organizers. The rally will be a "self-identified dyke-only space," though allies are invited to support marchers from the sidelines.

Civic Center Pride Celebration

The Civic Center Plaza near City Hall will feature a crowd of exhibitions, vendors and stages from noon to 6pm on June 24 and 11am to 6pm on June 25.

Castro Family Pride Block Party

Running concurrent to the Pride Parade on June 24 will be the Castro Family Pride Block Party. The free event on Noe Street will include kids' activities, storytime, drag performances, a petting zoo, a costume contest and more.

Of note: The Mercury News has a roundup of Pride celebrations happening in other parts of the Bay.