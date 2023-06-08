2 hours ago - Things to Do
SF International Arts Festival returns in full
The San Francisco International Arts Festival (SFIAF) returns this year after three years of pandemic programming.
Driving the news: Running Thursday through June 18, the festival features over 40 artist groups and revolves around the theme "In Diaspora — For the New Majority."
- Included are jazz performances, guest lectures, spoken word, history tours and more.
The SF Chronicle's Datebook has highlighted the play "Qaddafi's Cook," which runs this weekend at Joe Goode Annex and is inspired by a true story, as a critic's pick.
- The Belville Productions project follows a young Mexican chef — Carlos Ambrosi, a co-author of the play — who takes a job cooking for the Libyan dictator Muammar Qaddafi and is forced to go on the run to save his life.
How to get tickets: You can purchase a festival pass ($60-$150) or tickets for individual events (some are free).
More San Francisco stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.