Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The San Francisco International Arts Festival (SFIAF) returns this year after three years of pandemic programming.

Driving the news: Running Thursday through June 18, the festival features over 40 artist groups and revolves around the theme "In Diaspora — For the New Majority."

Included are jazz performances, guest lectures, spoken word, history tours and more.

The SF Chronicle's Datebook has highlighted the play "Qaddafi's Cook," which runs this weekend at Joe Goode Annex and is inspired by a true story, as a critic's pick.

The Belville Productions project follows a young Mexican chef — Carlos Ambrosi, a co-author of the play — who takes a job cooking for the Libyan dictator Muammar Qaddafi and is forced to go on the run to save his life.

How to get tickets: You can purchase a festival pass ($60-$150) or tickets for individual events (some are free).