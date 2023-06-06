Lunch transactions still down in San Francisco Bay Area

The Bay Area's weekday lunch scene has yet to rebound from the effects of the pandemic, new data from restaurant platform Toast shows.

Why it matters: Commuter areas including the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, and Los Angeles, all impacted by remote work and population shifts, have been some of the slowest to recover in terms of weekday lunchtime transactions.

What's happening: Lunch transactions in the Bay Area in May were down an average of 22% from 2019, according to Toast's latest restaurant trends report.

In the NYC area, lunch transactions were down 23%, while the Kansas City area, for example, saw a 3% increase in lunch transactions.

Of note: Toast's data looked at weekday transactions on its platform from a cohort of restaurants on its platform. Toast does not have access to data from restaurants that don't use its platform.

Between the lines: Remote work is still taking a toll on San Francisco's economy. Office attendance as of May 1 was between 40%-45% of attendance during the "normal times" of February 2020, according to the city's latest economic report.

Yes, but: Both Muni and BART ridership to downtown trended up in May and has improved since the start of the year.

What to watch: San Francisco is experimenting with various efforts to rethink its downtown neighborhoods — including, most notably, office-to-residential building conversions, which are poised to skyrocket in the coming years.